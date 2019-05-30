McMURTRY NAOMI

Naomi Emmons Rittenhouse McMurtry, 92, of Saxonburg, formerly of Avalon and Bellevue, passed away on May 27, 2019. Born July 3, 1926, in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of Josiah Emmons and Fanny Lanning Emmons. Naomi worked as a Nursery School Teacher for the Freemont Ave. Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, where she was a very active member. Surviving are two daughters, Jeanne (Joe) Lacey of Prospect and Ruth Rittenhouse of Pittsburgh; one son, Bruce Rittenhouse of Morehead City, NC; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Jean "Jack" Rittenhouse; her second husband, Robert McMurtry; and two sons, Jeffrey Rittenhouse and David Rittenhouse. Private family graveside services will be in the Ewing Cemetery, Trenton, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the . FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saxonburg, PA. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.