MOCK NAOMI (GLEASON)

Age 93, of Dormont, PA, died peacefully in the early hours of April 24, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living Home in the South Hills. Mrs. Mock is survived by her six children, Nancy Morrison (Scott), Don (Cathy), Greg (Laura), Wayne (Teri), Elaine Malcolm (Scott), Paul (Donna); cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren, Stacey Vespaziani (Brian), Heather Sadler (Aaron), Eric Morrison (Kelly), Andrew (Mallory), Morgan Malcolm, Henry, Lauren Malcolm, Olivia, Sophia; and great-grandmother of Grace and Lawson Sadler; dear aunt of Shannon (Gleason) Briskey (Dave), Maureen (Gleason) Trenga (Guy), and Kristin Scherrbaum (Brian); and great-aunt to the Briskey children, Andrew, Ashley, Dan and Dale; dear friend and sister-in-law to Harriet Scherrbaum. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl G. Mock; and treasured brother, Dale Gleason. Naomi grew-up in Elliot, PA. She attended Langley High School and Duff's Business School. She and Carl were married on May 13, 1950, and enjoyed 66 happy and full years of marriage. Along with raising her family, she was an avid bowler with the Saint Bernard's Women's Bowling League, served as the Auxiliary president for the VFW in Dormont, PA, was a member of the travelogue through the Carnegie Library and enjoyed weekly trips on the bus to downtown Pittsburgh for shopping and a slice of pie. She gave blood regularly throughout her entire life. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Sunday 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, Monday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, PA 15216 or Vitalant Blood Bank (vitalant.org). Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.