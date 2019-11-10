|
NAYAK DR. NARAYAN TELLAR
Dr. Narayan T. Nayak passed away August 11, 2019, at his private residence, in Karakla, Karnataka State, India, with his son and extended family, at his side. He was born April 25, 1940, in Mundkur, India to the late Vasudev and Radha Bai Tellar Nayak. He was the loving husband of the late Vimala (Kamath) and father to daughter, Vidya (Louis) Craig and sons Naresh and Suresh (Deceased) Nayak; beloved grandfather to Maya (Sean) Allebrand and Louis N. Craig. He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews here and abroad, as well as countless friends that he considered family. Narayan graduated, in 1957, from the Board High School, Karkala, India. He worked at his father's well known shop, T.V. Nayak Cloth Merchants, before attending St. Aloysius College. While in college and with the guidance of his best friend, Dr. Vasudev Shenoy, of Houston, Texas, Narayan enrolled in the pre-med program of Kasturba Medical College, in 1959. He obtained his M.D. in 1965. To provide for his growing family, he enlisted in the Indian military. He rose to the rank of Captain, but left after his course of duty and returned to expand his medical education at Manipal Medical School. Once again, his friend Dr. Shenoy encouraged him to apply for the medical opportunities in the United States of America. In 1970, Narayan, his young wife and three small children came to Pittsburgh. They settled in the McKeesport area with the aid of the Sisters of Mercy. He did his residency throughout various hospitals in the Pittsburgh area. He met Dr. Arthur Palmer of the Pittsburgh Neurosurgical Associates group, of Mercy Hospital, during his surgical rotation. This meeting set him on the path to helping numerous people, throughout his long and successful career. With Dr. Palmer's guidance Narayan blossomed into a gifted surgeon. He was widely recognized for his surgical skill in performing spinal surgery. His reputation as a gifted surgeon was only outdone by his kindness and generosity. Narayan treated his friends, collegues and patients like family. He donated to many charities, as well as to Sri Venkateswara Temple (Murrysville) and Sri Ventakramana Temple (Karkala) and establish educational opportunities for the less privileged in India. He helped his brothers and cousins in Karakla grow their businesses and supported any and all family members in need. Narayan's larger than life presence will be missed by all those that loved him.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019