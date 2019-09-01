|
|
CALABRO NATALE
Age 96, of Mt.Lebanon, PA passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born in Reggio Calabria, Italy on December 4, 1922, the son of Macrina and Francesco Calabro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Nino, Geno, Pasquale, Censina, Sina, and Giovanni. Natale graduated from high school in 1940 and served in the Italian Army during WW II. He graduated from the University of Naples with a degree in Political Science and Economics. He came to the United States in 1949 for a short visit and met Marjorie Calabro on a blind date on October 14, 1949. Just two weeks later, they were married in Pittsburgh. She was the love of his life. Natale held several jobs after coming to the US, including a travel agent and a radio host for the Italian Program on WHOD, now known as WAMO radio. He was teaching elementary school when he took a civil service exam to become a caseworker in the Dept of Public Welfare for the state of Pennsylvania. He received the highest score and became an employee focusing on the community of Hazelwood. He spent the next 40 years serving the community as an employee and then after retirement as the Executive Director of the Hazelwood Greenfield Glen Hazel council. He made many friends there and called it his second home. He was proud to be awarded the Martin Luther King Humanitarian Award. Natale was proud of his only child, Noelle Calabro Conover. He and his wife, Marjorie spent most of their lives in Mt. Lebanon, where they moved to provide a good education for their daughter. Natale is survived by his daughter, Noelle and his son-in-law, David Conover and three grandchildren, Megan, Alexander and Anna Conover. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, both in America and in Italy. He was a great source of support to the family when his grandson, Matthew, passed away in 2002 from cancer at the age of 12. Natale enjoyed spending time with his family and their dog, Max. He was a wonderful cook, loved politics and watching cable news and loved all things Italian. He was so proud of his grandchildren, who he helped in many, many ways. He was the thread that is woven through the family. There will be no visitation. Interment is private at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. The family suggests donations be made to Matt's Maker Space, 4640 Hatfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019