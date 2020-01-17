Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sweden
NATALE "TOM" FRANZE

NATALE "TOM" FRANZE Obituary
FRANZE NATALE "TOM"

Of Hampton Twp., peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 67 years to Louise (Brill) Franze; loving father of Lorraine (John) Willard and Natalie (Norman II) Gottron; dear grandfather of Mary Beth, Kristen, Rachel, Melissa, Lisa, Jessica, and Norman; proud great-grandfather of 13; brother of Josephine Spalla, Jeanne DeFoe, and the late Angeline Hunter, Antoinette Weber, Christine Romano, and August "Gus" Franze (surviving spouse, Catherine Franze). Natale and his late brother Gus were the owners of Franze Produce, selling produce in the North Hills for over 50 years. Natale was proud to serve his country in the US Army. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Sweden Monday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
