KATILIUS NATALIE
Natalie Katilius, formerly of McKeesport, passed away unexpectedly on January 2 in Limerick, Ireland. Natalie leaves behind a daughter, Shannon; mother, Mary; sister, Kayla; brothers, Anthony, David, and Trevor; as well as extended family, and several friends. Natalie was focusing on her career in social work and was well known in Limerick as a fashion model. On Thursday, January 16th at 6 p.m. a candle-light vigil will be held in her honor at First Free Evangelical Church in McKeesport. Please consider donating to the Homeless Children's Education Fund of Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020