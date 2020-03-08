|
GARVEY NATALIE KOCH (MORRIS)
Age 86, a Pittsburgh resident, passed away on March 7, 2020. Natalie Koch was born October 30, 1933 on Fisk St. in Lawrenceville. She was the eldest of three Koch children, was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel, and is survived by her brother, Conrad, son, Alex, granddaughter, Alexandra, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and their children. Four generations of Natalie's immediate and extended family grieve with her passing. In her youth, Natalie lived in Brentwood and attended Brentwood HS, where she sang in the choir, performed with the Majorettes, and graduated in 1951. Natalie met husband-to-be Franklin David Morris (deceased January 17, 2015) during football games and track meets between Brentwood and Carrick high schools. She began her career in office administration working for the H.G. Burr Company in the early 50's. Natalie and David Morris were married on August 14, 1954 at St. Sylvester's Church in Brentwood and shortly began their travel together as serviceman and wife, as David was in the Air Force. Their only son, Alex (Al Morris), was born in April, 1960, in Bitburg, Germany. Natalie, David and Alex lived many places but returned to Pittsburgh in the early 1970's, settling in Whitehall near Baldwin HS. Family was a priority for Natalie, and her father, brothers and their families lived nearby. She worked as an executive secretary for attorney Sidney Baker until her retirement. Natalie and David divorced in early 1988, and Natalie began the happiest phase of her life when she married Arthur Garvey on June 8, 1988, in Honolulu HI. Natalie and Arthur lived in Hawaii for a short time, then returned to Pittsburgh in 1989 and settled in the Steeplechase community in Whitehall. Natalie and Arthur shared 32 years of fun, friends and family with travel between Tucson, AZ and Pittsburgh, spending winters near their grandchild Alexandra, and with extended family who also spent their winters in Tucson. Natalie and Arthur had an amazing life together; they treasured each other, and enjoyed life, love, family and friends all being together until the end came while living at the Sheridan in Bethel Park. Natalie will be remembered by all who knew her as an amazing friend, a devoted and much loved wife, a cherished sister, mother, and grandmother, a caring neighbor. She was an ornery shopper - but a kind and respectful customer. She was a true Pittsburgh woman all the way, deep into her bones; strong willed, passionate, determined, and utterly fearless when it came to family. Natalie, you will be forever missed, never forgotten. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A simple blessing will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks visitors to consider a donation in Natalie's name to the . Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.