CERTO, PhD. NATALIE M.
Of O'Hara Township, was called home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Antonuccio) Certo. Natalie is survived by her loving sister, Josephine Certo; brother, Peter Certo; and her many dear nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Salvatore A. Certo. Natalie was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, magna cum laude. Natalie was the Director of Pharmacy at Children's Hospital for over 25 years. She was devoted to her profession and was loved and respected by her staff and everyone with whom she worked. Natalie served on the National Board of Trustees of the American Pharmacists Association. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, West Penn Hospital and St. Margaret Hospital. Natalie was a parishioner and active participant at Mass at St. Scholastica Church in Aspinwall. A past member of Churchill Valley Country Club, Natalie loved to golf and also loved to travel, especially cruising. Friends received Monday, July 29, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., 15212, or a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019