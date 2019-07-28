Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for NATALIE CERTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NATALIE M. CERTO Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NATALIE M. CERTO Ph.D. Obituary
CERTO, PhD. NATALIE M.

Of O'Hara Township, was called home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Antonuccio) Certo. Natalie is survived by her loving sister, Josephine Certo; brother, Peter Certo; and her many dear nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Salvatore A. Certo. Natalie was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, magna cum laude. Natalie was the Director of Pharmacy at Children's Hospital for over 25 years. She was devoted to her profession and was loved and respected by her staff and everyone with whom she worked. Natalie served on the National Board of Trustees of the American Pharmacists Association. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, West Penn Hospital and St. Margaret Hospital. Natalie was a parishioner and active participant at Mass at St. Scholastica Church in Aspinwall. A past member of Churchill Valley Country Club, Natalie loved to golf and also loved to travel, especially cruising. Friends received Monday, July 29, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., 15212, or a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NATALIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now