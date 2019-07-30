|
CHRISTY NATHAN ANDREW
Age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Marguerite (Castle); loving father of Sebastien, Lillian, Nicole, Christina and the late Samuel Christy; beloved son of Martha (Michael) Shefler and the late Donald Christy; beloved son-in-law of Bruce and Jo Ann Castle; loving brother of Megan Adkins and Lynn Christy (Shawn) Dougherty; cherished brother-in-law of Mallory Castle; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Nathan was a loving husband, father and son who enjoyed hunting, fishing and his 1965 Mustang. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 3-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a funeral service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Sewickley Cemetery. Memorials in Nathan's name may be made to Foster Love Project, 2865 Espy Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 30, 2019