KANCZES NATHAN WILLIAM

Age 15, of North Huntingdon on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Meyersdale Medical Center. He was born November 5, 2003, in Pittsburgh, the loving son of William J. and Diane (Saflin) Kanczes, of North Huntingdon. Nathan was a Sophomore Honor Student at Norwin High School, and played baritone for the Norwin High School Marching Band and also a member of the Norwin Ski Club. Nathan loved spending with his family at their Lake House in Somerset where he enjoyed tubing, riding quads and skiing; he enjoyed video games and magic cards. He was a very nurturing young man who would always help others however and whenever he could. Nathan was looking forward to becoming a Counselor in Training at Camp Kon-O-Kwee in Zelienople next year. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Dylan Kanczes, of North Huntingdon; maternal grandparents, Nick and Josephine Saflin, of Latrobe; paternal grandparents, William and Victoria Kanczes, of Pittsburgh; aunts, Josie Davis and her husband, William, of North Huntingdon, Farrah Kanczes, of Pittsburgh and cousins, Marisa and Sierra Davis. Friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwin Band Aides, PO Box 303, Irwin, PA 15642. To send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.