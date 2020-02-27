|
WHITE NATHANIEL L.
On Sunday, February 23, 2019, Nathaniel L. White, 74, of North Braddock, PA. Father of Nathaniel, Gerri, Robert, Sheila and Steven; brother of Minister Ruth Jeffries; also survived by six grandchildren; one great-grandson; a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on February 28, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Friday 12:00 p.m. Interment Monongahela. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020