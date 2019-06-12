Home

NEAL G. YOUNG

NEAL G. YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG NEAL G.

Of Braddock Hills, age 91, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Joy L. (Hunt) Young; loving father of Nina M. Young of Washington, DC; preceded in death by his brother, Merle J. Young and sister, Kathryn Timlin. Neal was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and a member of the American Legion Post #701. He was an adventurous rascal who had a zest for life, a fabulous sense of humor and enduring love for his family. Friends welcome Saturday from 2-3 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Celebration of Life will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday. Memorial donations may be made to: www.K9sdorwarriors.org and https://missionk9rescue.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
