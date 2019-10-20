|
|
FEINBERG NEIL ALAN
On Friday, October 18, 2019; beloved father of Jordan Leigh (Robert) Dornin and Hannah Rae Feinberg; loving son of Robert and Miriam "Mitzi" Feinberg; brother of Vicki Lynn Cayuela (Jeff Plymell) and Glen Feinberg; former spouse of Judi Feinberg; also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. Visitation one hour prior to services (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.) Entombment, Beth Shalom Cemetery Mausoleum. Contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com, family owned and operated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019