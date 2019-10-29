Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
NEIL C. FRANCISCUS

NEIL C. FRANCISCUS Obituary
FRANCISCUS NEIL C.

Age 58, of Gibsonia passed away  on Monday morning, October 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Dear Son of the late Charles and Mary Ellen (McShea) Franciscus; former spouse of Susan (Mangan) Franciscus; father of Michael and Eric Franciscus; brother of Mary Jude (the late Patrick) Kilmartin, Carol (Barry) Rowland, John (Jeanine) Franciscus, and the late Nora Edsall. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 31, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church.  Interment will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA  15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
