MAURO NEIL E.

Born October 13, 1958, passed away June 18, 2019. Neil was the loving father of Kimberlee Ousby (Jonathan) Grier, Kaitlyn (Edward) Bryant, Kevin, Rebeka (deceased), Colleen, and Casey; grandfather of Jacob, Sawyer, and Lawson Grier; husband of Sandra (Berry) Mauro for nearly 20 years.; son of Patricia (Murphy) and Ernest (deceased) Mauro; grandson of Nora (Scanlon) and John Joseph Murphy and Anna and Salvator Mauro; brother of John, Dean, Kirk (Diane) Mauro and sister Nora; half-brother of Mark and Darren Mauro. Neil had great affection for his in-laws, Marilyn and Guy Berry. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Neil was a kind, industrious, moral person. His main career was in private investigation and anti-crime due to his sense of justice. He became a detective at Kaufmann's downtown at age 18. Family and friends will gather for a viewing on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. followed by a 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Memorial contributions in honor of Neil to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 501 Martindale St. #670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.