NELDA LEE BATYKEFER

NELDA LEE BATYKEFER Obituary
BATYKEFER NELDA LEE

Age 87, of Franklin Park, on Sunday, August 4, 2019.  Daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn Clawson; wife of the late C. William Batykefer; loving mother of Gary Batykefer (Kathleen), William Batykefer (Carol) and Susan Cassidy (Steven); grandmother of Erinn, Megan, Kathleen, Eric, Lindsay, Stephanie, Courtney, Jourdan and Taylor; also survived by eight great-grandchildren.  Family and friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.  Funeral services on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
