|
|
PERKINS NELDA (MERVOSH)
Age 97, of Whitehall, peacefully passed away at the Grand Residence in Upper St. Clair on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas E. Perkins; mother of Nancy (Walter) Wills, Tom (Susan) Perkins and Tina (David) Amore; grandmother of Jonathan (Kristin) Wills, Christina Wills (Edward Banti), Nicholas (Natalie) Amore, Dana (Joseph) Brzozowske, Alyssa Perkins and Alaina Perkins; great-grandmother of Alexis, Jamieson and Penelope Wills; special aunt of Christine (Mike) McBride. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. In honor of her Serbian heritage, the family requests Memorial Donations in her memory to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church Kolo, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020