ANDREJASIK NELL E.
On Thursday, March 12, 2020. Wife of the late Henry Andrejasik; loving mother of Ken (Beth) Andrejasik; sister of the late Bertha Dash, Helen Miskanan and Mary Hall; grandmother of Lynn Andrejasik, David (Becky) Andrejasik, Rhianon Ansel and Emmalee (Travis) Rankin; great-grandmother of Ameila, Lucas and Kahlen. Friends received Sunday, 2-6 at the SZFRANSKI - EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Andrew Carnegie Free Library, 300 Beachwood Ave. Carnegie, PA 15106