GATTI NELLIE A. (KLEMASH)
Age 93, of Morgan, on October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip Gatti; loving mother of John Gatti and Phyllis (Frank) Potechko; preceded in death by her siblings Steve, Pete, Wassil and Paul Klemash and Ann Powell, Pearl Chiodo and Mary DeAngelis; cherished grandmother of Joshua Gatti and Jessica Gatti; dear sister-in-law of Lois Klemash and Helen Klemash. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019