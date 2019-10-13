Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
NELLIE A. (KLEMASH) GATTI

GATTI NELLIE A. (KLEMASH)

Age 93, of Morgan, on October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip Gatti; loving mother of John Gatti and Phyllis (Frank) Potechko; preceded in death by her siblings Steve, Pete, Wassil and Paul Klemash and Ann Powell, Pearl Chiodo and Mary DeAngelis; cherished grandmother of Joshua Gatti and Jessica Gatti; dear sister-in-law of Lois Klemash and Helen Klemash. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
