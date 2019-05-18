POLITIS NELLIE APOSTOLOS

Age 90, of McMurray, formally of Verona and Swissvale, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Gust; daughter, Ann Maria Douris (Stanton); sister, Lottie; brother, Paul; and parents, Michael and Sophia. She is survived by her son, Manuel (Alexis); grandson, Constantine and granddaughters Kassianna, and Rania. Nellie earned a bachelor degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Masters in Education from Duquesne University. Nellie taught English at Swissvale High School and later at Woodland Hills. Nellie was a talented writer and had a great love for the written word. She had a contagious smile and an inquisitive personality. Nellie's desire was to have her children and grandchildren stay close to the church and complete their education. Nellie had been a member of Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Oakmont and Holy Cross Church in Mt. Lebanon. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Trisagion Service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Additional viewing hours will be held at Holy Cross Church 123 Gilkenson Rd Mt Lebanon, PA Monday, May 20 from 10 -11 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nellie's name to The Nativity of The Theotokos Monastery, 121 Saint Elias Ln., Saxonburg, PA 16056, Pan-Icarian Foundation or the Holy Cross Church Agapi Fund. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.