DE LA TORRE NELLIE
Age 93, of Hampton Twp., on Nov. 1, 2019. Born Feb. 28, 1926 in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Wife of the late Manuel De La Torre; mother of Paul (Jill) De La Torre and Edward (Mary) De La Torre; grandmother of Christopher (Megan) De La Torre, Jordan (Jennifer) De La Torre, Nathan De La Torre (Fiance Alyson Birsic), Anna (Patrick) Beam, Julianne (Markus) Steuerwald, Mark (Taylor) De La Torre, and Allison De La Torre; great-grandmother of Bella Taylor, Sophia Taylor and Harper, Maxwell and Sloane, Paloma Steuerwald, and Will; daughter of the late Pedro Leon and Dolores Gelabert; sister of Noelia Horn of South Carolina, Elba Resnicek of New Jersey, and the late Mario Leon-Gelabert, Raul Leon-Gelabert, and Hector Torres. Over her many years she enjoyed ballroom dancing, ice skating, shopping, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. As a young girl she moved from Puerto Rico to New York City for a better life. She became a seamstress in the garment district in the 1940's until her marriage immediately after the end of WWII. Alongside her husband, Manuel, she helped to create the business later to be known as De La Torre Orthotics and Prosthetics in Pittsburgh, PA in 1962. She was proud of her Puerto Rican heritage and loved to spend time speaking Spanish with her Hispanic Bible study friends. She was a faithful member of Allison Park Church since 1980. Visitation Fri. 4-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Sat. 9:30 a.m. at Allison Park Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Allison Park Church marked for African Water Wells. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019