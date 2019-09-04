|
PINGITORE NELLIE
Age 86, of Ambridge, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born September 22, 1932, in Italy. Daughter of the late Frank and Maria Pingitore. She was retired from Macy's Department Store, Pittsburgh. Member of Good Samaritan Church. Beloved sister of William Pingitore and Linda Pingitore. Friends will be received Wednesday 4-8 p.m. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 9:30 a.m. Good Samaritan Church. Entombment will follow Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019