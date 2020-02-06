Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Nello was born in Blythdale, PA on February 15, 1935. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Air Force and served in the Korean Conflict. He resided most of his life in Baldwin Twp. where he raised his family. Nello worked as an Aircraft Mechanic for USAir for 30 years, retiring in 1996, and was a member of IAM Local 1976. A special place for Nello was at "camp" Farma Family Campground, where summers were spent on his golf cart playing euchre and spending time with family and friends. Nello was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Meyer), son, Joseph (Tiffany), four brothers, Frank, Mario, Orlando, Mondo, one sister, Josephine Peden Huss and lifelong friend, Donald Thompson (Pat). He is survived by his wife, Patricia Anne (Hickey Hennessy), daughter, Terri, two sons, Jim (Lisa) and Tony (Michael Locke), five grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Natalie, Lucia and Mia, four step-children, Patti Staskowicz, Joe, Jim (Dana) Hickey and Michelle Cerminara (Doug) and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Nello's memory. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Visitation will take place, Thursday, February 6, 2020, 2-8 p.m. Funeral mass will take place Friday, February 7, 2020, 10 a.m., St. Phillips Catholic Church, 50 W. Crafton Avenue, 15205, with military honors service at West Newton Cemetery to follow. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
