PELLEGRINI NELLO
Age 94, of Mt. Lebanon, born in San Martino in Freddana, Lucca, Italy, passed on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Tambellini) Pellegrini. Loving father of Charles (Janet) Pellegrini. Grandfather of Evan and Laura Lida Pellegrini. Brother of Maria Paladini of Italy, and the late Angelo Pellegrini and Giulio Pellegrini. Uncle of Maria Santoro, Joseph (Gina) D'Amico, Rosanna Paladini and Gianna Paladini. Nello and his wife, Mary were the proud founders and owners of F. Tambellini 7th St. Restaurant, Downtown in 1950. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Entombment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. For flowers and memorials, visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019