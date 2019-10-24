|
CHURCHFIELD NELSON H.
Age 91, of Irwin, died Monday, October 21, 2019. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired as a salesperson for NAPA Auto Parts in Export after 50 years on the job. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Irwin, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved working in the yard, gardening, trimming shrubs, and keeping the lawn immaculate where he and his family lived for 43 years. Nelson's favorite place was his open-air porch surrounded by hanging baskets, the United States flag, and his annual flock of humming birds. Husband of the late Bessie (Huba) Churchfield; father of Sharon (Robert) Peterson, Adrienne (recently deceased Eric) Colwell, Sandra Churchfield, and Thomas (Faith) Churchfield; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother of John "Jack" (Elaine) Churchfield, Naomi (the late Frank) Zwiec and the late William Churchfield and Arlene Volpe; sister-in-law, Peg Churchfield; also eleven nieces and nephews. Visitation is Thursday, October 31, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin from 5 to 7 p.m. Service 11 a.m. Friday, November 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019