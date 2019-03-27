HITCHENS NELSON STANLEY

Age 82, of North Huntingdon, died on March 26th, 2019. He was born in Port Vue on March 7, 1937 and is the son of the late Earl Maxwell and Mary Ellen Bain Hitchens. Beloved husband for 61 years of the late Dorothy Hitchens (recently deceased on December 22nd); loving father of Cheryl (Frank Bohm) Hitchens, Craig Hitchens and Chris (Denise) Hitchens; caring brother of Donald (Trudy) Hitchens, the late Dorothy (Melvin) Joel and the late Earl Hitchens, Jr.; and cherished grandfather of Scott Hitchens, Andrew Hitchens, Melissa Rollinson and Nathan Liddell. A graduate of McKeesport High School and possessing an inventive spirit, Nelson spent over 30 years at Carbide as a tool-and-die maker. He was a lifelong, dedicated Pittsburgh sports fan and an enthusiastic cyclist; he and Dorothy traveled many of Pennsylvania's rails-to-trails together. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (412-678-6177). Visitation will also be on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. with Reverend James Leuenberger officiating. Burial will follow at Round Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the food pantry at The Intersection, 115 Seventh Avenue, PO Box 827, McKeesport PA 15134. To share a memory or online condolence, visit:

