NEVA E. CLARK

NEVA E. CLARK Obituary
CLARK NEVA E.

On December 29, 2019, age 67, of Lincoln Place, Neva (Liz) was called home to receive her heavenly wings.  She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.  Cherished mother of Ann Marie Clark, who she loved more than life itself; sister of Stella Drury, who was her lifelong companion, and Richard Collier; aunt of Brian Collier (Stephanie), Keirsten Collier, Brianna Collier, Richard Collier (Terra), Scott Collier and Stacey.  Preceeded in death by her mother, Jennie Collier and father, Harold Collier; sisters, Della (Peanny) Lynn and Trudy (Snooky) Collier,.  Neva loved being with her family and friends and loved spending time with her granddog, Molly.  She touched many lives with her time here and she will be tremendously missed.  She loved her Lord and Savior and is now in eternal peace.  Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412-461-6394).  Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
