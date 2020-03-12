NICHOLAS A. FORTUNATO

Service Information
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA
15027
(724)-869-7700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Conway, PA
Obituary
FORTUNATO NICHOLAS A.

Age 87, of Conway, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Anthony and Aurelia  Fortunato. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the POLAND FUNERAL HOME, INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez Supervisor, 724-869-7700. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, Conway. Burial will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concordia Villa St. Joseph Activities Fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
bullet World War II
