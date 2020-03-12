FORTUNATO NICHOLAS A.
Age 87, of Conway, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Anthony and Aurelia Fortunato. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the POLAND FUNERAL HOME, INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez Supervisor, 724-869-7700. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, Conway. Burial will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concordia Villa St. Joseph Activities Fund.