Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
NICHOLAS CHERICO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish
Friendship Campus
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS CHERICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS CHERICO Sr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS CHERICO Sr. Obituary
CHERICO, SR. NICHOLAS

Age 89, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Frank and Grace Cherico; loving husband of 64 years to Dena (Buzzelli) Cherico; loving father to Frank (Teresa) Cherico, Nicholas Cherico, Jr., and the late Mark (surviving wife, Nancy) Cherico; treasured grandfather of Mark (Nicole) Cherico, Jr., Shane (Candace) Cherico, Francis Anthony Cherico, Ashley (Jeremy) Kunkle, and Christina Cherico; and adoring great-grandfather to Aubree, Markee, and Mattie Cherico, Isabella and Juliana Cherico, and Peyton Kunkle; brother of Michael and George Cherico, Ann Jankowski and the late Raymond Cherico. Nicholas will be remembered as a great baker, and gentle and caring family man, and the sweetest husband to his wife. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nicholas' life at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, and Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Parish, Friendship Campus on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now