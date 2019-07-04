CHERICO, SR. NICHOLAS

Age 89, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Frank and Grace Cherico; loving husband of 64 years to Dena (Buzzelli) Cherico; loving father to Frank (Teresa) Cherico, Nicholas Cherico, Jr., and the late Mark (surviving wife, Nancy) Cherico; treasured grandfather of Mark (Nicole) Cherico, Jr., Shane (Candace) Cherico, Francis Anthony Cherico, Ashley (Jeremy) Kunkle, and Christina Cherico; and adoring great-grandfather to Aubree, Markee, and Mattie Cherico, Isabella and Juliana Cherico, and Peyton Kunkle; brother of Michael and George Cherico, Ann Jankowski and the late Raymond Cherico. Nicholas will be remembered as a great baker, and gentle and caring family man, and the sweetest husband to his wife. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nicholas' life at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, and Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Parish, Friendship Campus on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.