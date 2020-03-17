CORMAS NICHOLAS "NICK"

Age 88, of Penn Hills, peacefully, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 62 years to Gertrude Cormas; father of Karen Burton, Sandra (Michael) Lapiana, Nicholas (Angela) Cormas, Jr., James (Marjorie) Cormas, and John Cormas; grandfather of Matthew Burton; Michelle, Jacob, John, and the late Amy Lapiana; Nicholas Jeremiah, Lauren, Joshua, and Jordan Cormas; Ryan, Nicholas Vasilios, Christian, and Sydney Cormas; great-grandfather of Emma Lapiana. Brother of Georgia (Tom) Engle, and the late Sam Cormas, Mary Datos, and Helen Stewart; also survived by nieces and nephews. He began his career as a pipe fitter and skilled tradesman at Westinghouse. Later, Nick, a proud entrepreneur and hard worker, owned and operated Rosedale Esso and Frankstown Auto Alignment with tremendous dedication. He was US Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh sports teams, his children's activities, fishing, and was an all-around handyman, talented craftsman and Mr. Fix-it! Friends received, Wednesday 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m. (noon) in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Interment and Military Honors will be in Plum Creek Cemetery. For those unable to attend services, condolences can be shared with the family at www.soxmanfuneralhomes.com.