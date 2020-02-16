|
DONOFRIO NICHOLAS
Nicholas Donofrio, 94, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. Son of the late Giovanni and Josephine (Candiello) Donofrio, he was born on July 5, 1925 in Pittsburgh. He retired from Behrenberg Glass Co., Delmont, and attended Madonna del Castello Catholic Church, Swissvale. While retired, he and his wife enjoyed the local senior citizen center where he excelled at pool. They lived their last years in Mechanicsburg, with their daughter and family. They became members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, and had many happy years with their extended family. Nicholas was a sports lover, with some of his favorites being golf, boxing and most importantly, the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, nothing made Nicholas enjoy life quite like the time he was able to spend with his family. He is survived by two sons, Thomas (Maureen) of Louisville, KY and Nicholas (Mary Jane) of Northville, MI; a daughter, Diane Krug (Earl) of Mechanicsburg; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Victoria (Capasso) Donofrio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Madonna del Castello Catholic Church, Swissvale. Immediately following mass, entombment will be in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery, Braddock Hills. Memorial contributions are respectfully requested to , Memorials and Honors Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020