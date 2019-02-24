TINSLEY NICHOLAS E.

Of Monroeville, age 54, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved son of Leonard and Marjorie (Evancho) Tinsley of Monroeville; cherished brother of Dr. Marc (Connie) Tinsley of Turtle Creek, Amy (Michael) Wozniak of Harrison City and Melissa (David) Becker of Warren; dear uncle of Monica and Kevin Tinsley; Matthew, Alex and Julianna Wozniak; Abigaile, Aniela, Alexis and Maddie Becker. Nick was a U.S. Navy veteran and a 1982 graduate of Gateway High School where he won the "Mr. Gateway" bodybuilding competition two times. Nick also earned an Associates Degree from Boyce Campus of CCAC. Nick was proud to be an avid fan of the New England Patriots. Friends may call on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/ MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Sunday at 8 p.m. and Military Honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .