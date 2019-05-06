RIEGER NICHOLAS HENRY

Age 27, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born August 25, 1991, in Pittsburgh, son of Thomas and Dawn (Gasbarro) Rieger. Nicholas was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Dorothy Gasbarro; his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Patricia Rieger; as well as his Aunt Cindy, Uncle Denny. "We pray that God lift you up with his loving arms, and rid you of all the worlds' pain. Our hearts are forever broken and empty with out you. Your beautiful soul has impacted so many, going on without you just seems impossible. There are no words profound enough to describe how losing you has affected us." Left to cherish his memory, are his parents, Dawn and Thomas Rieger; his fiancée, Lillian Lewis; his daughter, Mia Nichole Rieger. Nicholas also leaves behind three aunts, four uncles, and seven cousins. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Tuesday, May 7, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 8, until 11 a.m., the Hour of Service, with Ken Haselrig as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com