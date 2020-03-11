Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
NICHOLAS "NICK" HRKMAN

NICHOLAS "NICK" HRKMAN Obituary
HRKMAN NICHOLAS "NICK"

Carolina Beach, NC - Nicholas "Nick" Hrkman, 75, of Carolina Beach, NC, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on March 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan, and is survived by his son, Nicholas (Roxanne) Hrkman; two daughters, Sarah Miller and Nicole Hrkman; and his two grandchildren, Jordan Hrkman and Gavin Miller. Nick was an avid golfer and a great friend to the many people he met over the years. In lieu of any flowers, the family ask that a donation be made to the UNC REX Cancer Center Angel Fund. Friends welcome on SATURDAY, March 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., (Scott Twp.) Pgh., PA 15220. Blessing Service at 1:00 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
