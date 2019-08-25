Home

NICHOLAS J. DiLUCENTE

NICHOLAS J. DiLUCENTE Obituary
DiLUCENTE NICHOLAS J.

Age 66, of West Mifflin, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Braddock on January 7, 1953 and is the son of Carmela DiNinno DiLucente and the late Joseph DiLucente. He was employed at US Steel Irvin Works Local #2227 in West Mifflin. He was a loving husband and father who dedicated his life to taking care of his family. From listening to his transistor radio as a youth to his love of satellite radio through his Sonos speaker, "Fee" was an ardent music lover. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Paczak DiLucente; sons, Joseph (Stefani) DiLucente of Irwin and Dominick DiLucente of West Mifflin; granddaughter, Scarlett; sisters, Patty (George Jr.) Shaw of Murrysville and Linda DiLucente of Glassport. He is the uncle and Godfather of George, III and Taylor Shaw; also his beloved cat, Bella, who would never leave his side. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor 412-678-6177) on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.  Services will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Entombment will follow. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
