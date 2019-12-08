|
DRAPALA NICHOLAS J.
Nicholas "Nicky" John Drapala, age 66, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born February 28, 1953, to the late Nick and Julia (Wasylik) Drapala; loving husband of 42 years to Regina "Gina" Minkus - the love of his life; beloved brother of David (Kathy) and Karen (Wayne) Dilla; devoted father of Kristin (Jason) Ritter and Michelle (Phil) Brusco; proud and doting grandfather of Hayley, Sophie, Emmy, Mason and Mia; special and loving Uncle to Lauren, Julie and Tyler; Brother-in-law of Yvonne (Bruce) Thompson; son-in-law of Antoinette Minkus. Passing away on the feast of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, his patron saint, Nicky was our wonderworker with all the talents he had helping many family members, neighbors and friends. If Nicky heard of a problem, you would surely hear "I'll be over," always selfless and putting everyone else first. Nicky was an employee at Port Authority for many years. Friends will be received at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services and burial will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the breast cancer organization The Pink Pamper www.pinkpamper.org Box 223, 5225 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Please state in memory of Nicholas Drapala.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019