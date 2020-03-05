|
VURDELJA NICHOLAS J.
Age 89, of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eldred D. (Douglas) Vurdelja; son of the late Nikola J. and Djuka Brolich Vurdelja; loving father of Stephen (Michelle) Vurdelja and the late David Vurdelja; brother of George (Marjorie ) Vurdelja; grandfather of Hayden and Madison Vurdelja; He was retired from Jessop Steel, now Allegheny Ludlum, a graduate of Carrick High School and Duquesne University and was an Industrial Engineer and a steel mill manager. Friends welcome FRIDAY 2-6 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. SATURDAY in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020