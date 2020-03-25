|
MATTIELLO NICHOLAS JOSEPH
On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Nicholas Joseph "Nick" Mattiello, age 42, of Green Tree. Beloved son of John and Sally (Matthews) Mattiello; brother of Maria Balega, Linda Nania, John Mattiello, III, and Christopher (Nicole) Mattiello; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Nick was an Operating Engineer with the Local 66 and was currently working for Allegheny County. Visitation and funeral service will be private. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Nick's name to Teen Challenge of Western PA at teenchallengeusa.org/give. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020