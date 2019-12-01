Home

Formerly of West Mifflin, passed away November 18, 2019. Nick graduated from Duquesne High School and served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Duquesne Light Co. in 1995 and moved to Texas. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen (Figlar) Lizanov; and daughter, Lynne Gower and son-in-law, Robert Gower of Bandera, Texas. Also survived by sister, Priscilla Carnegie of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Danko and Dolores Konar; and brothers, Alex Kacinka and Pete Koch. A memorial service will be held at a later time at Jefferson Memorial, Pittsburgh, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
