MELNICK, JR. NICHOLAS M.

Age 81, of Wexford, PA, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA; son of the late, Nicholas Melnick, Sr. and Anna Fedia. Nicholas adored all Pittsburgh sports, especially football and hockey. Throughout his life, he owned several hardware stores, Northway Mall Hardware, Wexford Hardware, Sewickley Hardware and Moon Hardware. He loved tinkering at his workbench at home. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and wife, Barbara. Nicholas is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Barbara Foster; his children, Nicholas III, Mathew, Michael Melnick and Karen Lager; stepchildren, Charles and Jill Wolni; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Parker. A Private Memorial Service will be held with close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Nicholas Melnick to .