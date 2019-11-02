Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
450 Maxwell Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
450 Maxwell Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
NICHOLAS MAMULA Obituary
MAMULA NICHOLAS

Age 96, of Collier Twp., on October 31, 2019.  Beloved husband of the late Anita (Karenza) Mamula; son of the late Nicholas and Anna (Ranich) Mamula; loving father of Nicholas S. (Sharon) Mamula, Arlene (John) Stankus and Susan (Dale) Bityk; brother of the late Ameila Villani, Steven Mamula, Milan Mamula, Dorothy Hughan and George Mamula; cherished grandfather of six; and great grandfather of eight.  Nicholas was a proud Veteran of WWII, serving with the U.S. Army.  He was a retired Steel Worker from Universal Cyclops.  He served on the Collier Municipal Authority, the Chartiers Valley School Board, and as Collier Township Commissioner.  Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333) and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.  Everyone please meet at church.  Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
