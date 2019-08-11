Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS ROHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS ROHALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS ROHALL Obituary
ROHALL NICHOLAS

Age 93, of Brookline, on August 9, 2019. Loving husband of Eleanor (Mastorakes); beloved son of the late John and Mary; cherished father of Nicholas (Cherry), Ann Samball (Al), Rosemary Schemonitz (Anthony), Patricia Karpa (Kenneth), Mary Ellen Vennare (John), James (Sharon) and Steven (Cheryl); dear brother of eleven; adoring grandfather of 13 including his best buddy, Kenny and eight precious great-grandchildren; treasured uncle and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. Interment at 2:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. 412-343-1506 or www.ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now