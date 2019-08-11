|
ROHALL NICHOLAS
Age 93, of Brookline, on August 9, 2019. Loving husband of Eleanor (Mastorakes); beloved son of the late John and Mary; cherished father of Nicholas (Cherry), Ann Samball (Al), Rosemary Schemonitz (Anthony), Patricia Karpa (Kenneth), Mary Ellen Vennare (John), James (Sharon) and Steven (Cheryl); dear brother of eleven; adoring grandfather of 13 including his best buddy, Kenny and eight precious great-grandchildren; treasured uncle and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. Interment at 2:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. 412-343-1506 or www.ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019