|
|
GRADY NICHOLAS SCOTT
Age 31, of Bridgeville, on April 15, 2019. Beloved son of Pete and Karen Grady; loving brother of Heather (Don) Garrett, Jason Grady and Sean (Missy) Grady; devoted grandson of Barbara (late Vaughn) Grady and Joseph Campbell, Jr.; uncle of D.J. and Reese Garrett, Alexis, Gabriel and Hunter Grady. Nick was a member of the Bridgeville Italian Club and Sygan S.N.P.J. Friends received Wednesday, 2-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. View and add condolences at:
warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019