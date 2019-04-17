Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
NICHOLAS SCOTT GRADY


NICHOLAS SCOTT GRADY Obituary
GRADY NICHOLAS SCOTT

Age 31, of Bridgeville, on April 15, 2019. Beloved son of Pete and Karen Grady; loving brother of Heather (Don) Garrett, Jason Grady and Sean (Missy) Grady; devoted grandson of Barbara (late Vaughn) Grady and Joseph Campbell, Jr.; uncle of D.J. and Reese Garrett, Alexis, Gabriel and Hunter Grady. Nick was a member of the Bridgeville Italian Club and Sygan S.N.P.J. Friends received Wednesday, 2-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. View and add condolences at:


warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
