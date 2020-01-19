|
KIM NICHOLAS T.
Age 23, on January 15, 2020, of Wexford. Beloved son of Frank Kim and Debra (Beraducci) Kim. Loving brother of Roxanne. Grandson of Kab Kyun Kim, M.D., Hae Young Pak, M.D., and Carol Beraducci. Nephew of Richard (Susan) Kim, Victor Kim, Sebastian (Kelly) Beraducci, Dominic Beraducci and Dorinda Anthony. Cousin of Dylan, Rachel, Derek, Alaina, Ella, Lance, Daniel, Sebastian, Elizabeth and Brian. Nicholas loved reptiles and amphibians, playing volleyball, cinema, theatre and most of all, writing. He unconditionally loved his sister and his family. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
A writing by Nicholas T. Kim:
Night walking for Dummies
Preface
I step out on a cozy summer night. Humidity my blanket. The stars my pillow. I think. I notice. I imagine. Thoughts become much more clear and honest when the night comes around. When people are tucked away and the only things lighting my path are the bulbs in the sky, I can't help but feel alive. Right foot. Left foot. Rule #1: Forget Shoes (Vulnerability) There's nothing quite like experiencing the jagged pebbles of gravel against the toughened skin of bare feet. The raw contact of the body's membrane against the Earth's membrane gives this primal sense of connection that so many people miss. When you night walk, each step becomes a movement worthy of thanksgiving. A connection. A breath of relief. A new appreciation of life. Shoes serve to protect, but they also isolate you from the world. That's the line we walk. Pun intended. But that's also why the night is so great for walking. The line between safety and experience becomes blurred. What you thought was safe becomes dangerous. This flip stimulates an incredible mindset for self-discovery. After all, no one ever discovered anything in their comfort zone.
Rule #2: No Phones (Mindfulness) Night walking gives me this state of mind that attempts to absorb all the information surrounding this world while making me question each decision. It's hard today to really be in touch with ourselves. It's much easier and more intuitive to rely on excessive stimulation from technology. There's nothing that dulls the mind and removes it from the surrounding world quite like the pseudo-reality of technology. Technology has invaded our systems as a crutch for perception with the illusion of control. Friends are always by you. Answers are a click away. Entertainment. Security. Fulfillment. I've always felt that while technology can enhance our performance, it kills a certain sense of urgency and awareness within people that cheapens their reality. It's too easy to google an interpretation or reduce the value of a person to a number of likes. But when I walk, I leave that all behind. And even with reduced lighting, I experience the world with more dimensionality.
Rule #3: Look Carefully (Complexity) People have always had trouble trying to figure me out. One day I could look like a preppy high-achieving student who runs his organizations with a vengeance in order to match his vision with the group's productivity. The next, I look like an aimless wanderer who refuses to wear shoes and is more interested in understanding people than trying to coerce them. I was the only person at my school to be in Young Democrats and Young Conservatives at the same time. But how was I supposed to know which party I should align myself with when I was 14? That's why I love the night. The night is too dark to scrutinize and characterize the entirety of a person. You can only see so much , and maybe that's why it's so much easier to see the beauty of things. The dark has this forgiving ambiance of mystery that's always enthralled me. But I still don't know just what makes it that way for me. It's not the ghostly stars freckling the atmosphere. It's not the moon exhaling clouds like a chain smoker. It's not even the mellow glow of the sky that smiles so much more forgivingly than the glare of the overly attentive sun. But I don't really have to know what makes the night so mysterious. That's the point. And that's probably why I feel so free at night. The whole world changes. Sight no longer becomes a crutch for reality. You must feel, listen, learn, and live.
Conclusion: Right foot. The poetic density of soothing air filtered by shadowy hues invokes reminiscence. Left foot. The culmination of air particles saturating the atmosphere suggests precipitation will follow. I feel, but I still see.