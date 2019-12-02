|
HERMAN NICHOLAS W.
Age 59, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, suddenly on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved son of Theda (Costadi) and the late James Herman; beloved husband of Anna (Geraci) Herman; adored father of Samantha (Daniel) Odorisio, Nicholas Herman, Rachel Herman and Ryan Herman; brother of Alice Kitson and James Herman; and one grandchild on the way. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements by HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724695-7332.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019