More Obituaries for NICHOLAS HERMAN
NICHOLAS W. HERMAN

NICHOLAS W. HERMAN Obituary
HERMAN NICHOLAS W.

Age 59, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, suddenly on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved son of Theda (Costadi) and the late James Herman; beloved husband of Anna (Geraci) Herman; adored father of Samantha (Daniel) Odorisio, Nicholas Herman, Rachel Herman and Ryan Herman; brother of Alice Kitson and James Herman; and one grandchild on the way. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements by HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724695-7332.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019
