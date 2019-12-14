|
BROSNICK, JR. NICK
Age 74, of Lawrence, formerly of California, PA passed away with his family by his side December 11, 2019. Born on September 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Justina and Nick Brosick, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen Lane Brosick for 24 years; loving dad of Renee (Bob) Moore, Sharon (Marty) Shemansky, and Karen Brosick (significant other Josh Acton); cherished Pap Pap of Bobby Moore, Kalyn Moore, Mikayla Shemansky, Shawn Geletei, Zachary Geletei, Macee Shemansky, Chase Shemansky, and Larissa Geletei. Great-PapPap of Brandi, Mason, and Kairi; dear brother of Diane (Ed) Behrendt, Barbara (the late Joe) Elsleger, Karen (Ken) Carney and the late Sharon Paholsky; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nick was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler, Pirate, and Penguin Fan. Nick was a proud US Navy Vietnam Veteran who served on the USS Hull. He was a Trustee of District 24, Jr. Vice Commander of 8308 in Lawrence, and life member of Cecil American Legion Post 793, a life member of the , as well as many social organizations. Family and friends are welcome, Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A blessing service will be held at the funeral home Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. burial at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Full Military Honors at 12:30 p.m. EVERYONE PLEASE WEAR BLACK AND GOLD OR CAMO FOR VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Program of Western Pennsylvania at www.wpawoundedwarrior.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019