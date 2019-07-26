|
VUKOTICH NICK ELI
Age 61, of Bridgeville, on July 25, 2019. Son of the late Eli and Agnes (Pintar) Vukotich; beloved brother of Brian (Joanne) Vukotich and Beth Ann (Albert, Jr.) Stenzel; loving uncle of Albert "Trey" Stenzel, III, Marc Vukotich and Daniel Eli Stenzel. Friends received Friday, 3-9 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Pomen Service will be held Friday at 3:30. View and add condolences at:
