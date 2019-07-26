Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICK VUKOTICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICK ELI VUKOTICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICK ELI VUKOTICH Obituary
VUKOTICH NICK ELI

Age 61, of Bridgeville, on July 25, 2019. Son of the late Eli and Agnes (Pintar) Vukotich; beloved brother of Brian (Joanne) Vukotich and Beth Ann (Albert, Jr.) Stenzel; loving uncle of Albert "Trey" Stenzel, III, Marc Vukotich and Daniel Eli Stenzel. Friends received Friday, 3-9 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Pomen Service will be held Friday at 3:30. View and add condolences at: 


www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now