|
|
FERRARI NICKI J.
Age 66, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Hays, passed away suddenly on February 15, 2019. Nicki is survived by her brother, Albert Ferrari; life partner, Dennis Ordway; three nephews, Christian, Mark, Peter (Anne); and one niece, Lisa (David) Scala; great-nieces, Lauren, Lindsay, and Rachel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert J. Ferrari and Stella Ferrari. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 12:00 p.m., in the funeral home's Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019