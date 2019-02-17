Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries

NICKI J. FERRARI

NICKI J. FERRARI Obituary
FERRARI NICKI J.

Age 66, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Hays, passed away suddenly on February 15, 2019. Nicki is survived by her brother, Albert Ferrari; life partner, Dennis Ordway; three nephews, Christian, Mark, Peter (Anne); and one niece, Lisa (David) Scala; great-nieces, Lauren, Lindsay, and Rachel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert J. Ferrari and Stella Ferrari. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 12:00 p.m., in the funeral home's Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
