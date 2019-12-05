Home

Born, July 8, 1934, passed December 1, 2019, peacefully, at Allegheny General Hospital, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by his wife, Sarah (Sullivan) Veneziale; parents, Nick and Genevieve; siblings, Andrew, Viola Caruso, Frank, Joe, Patricia Matthews and Gloria Hutchenson. He is survived by his children, Nickolas (Julienne) and Cheryl "Candy"; his six grandchildren, Daniel, Amy, Gemma (Jeff), Sarah, April and Nickolas; eight great-grandchildren, Miranda, Ryan, Maxwell, Brooklyn, Wyatt, Nickolas, Kira and Cooper;  siblings, David (Anna) Veneziale and Mary Fogt. There will be no visitation. Family and Friends invited to a Memorial Mass Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Ave., Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to . Arrangements by LAWRENCE T.  MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
