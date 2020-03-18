LOMBARDO NICOLA R. "NICK"
Of Bethel Park; age 70; was called to his eternal home on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late Antonio and Concetta Lombardo; loving brother of Palma (the late Joseph) Malta, Rose (the late Durante) Scalamogna, Joseph Lombardo, Carmela (Joe) Fusca, Vincent (Teresa) Lombardo, Esterina (Jesse) Pietropaolo, the late Concetta (Antonino) Griffo, Lisa (surviving husband, Vito) Griffo and Antonietta (Joseph) Costa; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family viewing ONLY will be held Thursday at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park for family only.
